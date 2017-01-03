City of Bridgeport Reminds Residents of Christmas Tree Pickup Guidelines to Encourage Recycling

Bridgeport, CT - Mayor Joe Ganim and the Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities on Friday are reminding residents of the Christmas tree pickup guidelines and encouraging residents to support the City's recycling efforts. Every year, the trees that are collected are brought to the City landfill to be repurposed as mulch for the 48 parks and city-owned buildings throughout Bridgeport.

