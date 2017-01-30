Bridgeport Woman Charged With Snatchi...

Bridgeport Woman Charged With Snatching Autistic Boy

A Bridgeport woman snatched an autistic boy after purchasing candy for him at a convenience story police said in a report on CTPost.com. Takeia Davis, 38, of Norland Avenue was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint.

