Bridgeport winter weather protocol in effect this weekend
With snowstorms and freezing weather forcasted for Saturday and Sunday, Mayor Joe Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management have activated the city's winter weather protocol. "I want to make sure everyone who needs shelter during the day or night in Bridgeport knows they will have a warm place to go and a warm bed to sleep in," said Mayor Ganim.
