Bridgeport police: 2 street racers arrested

Two street racers and another person led Bridgeport police on a high-speed chase through public roads before being arrested early Thursday morning, authorities say. Jevoun Rodney, 18, and Harvey Nelson, 23, allegedly tore through the Park City in an Audi sedan and Toyota SUV before police nabbed them around 4 a.m. in Trumbull Gardens.

