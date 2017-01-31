Bridgeport PD: Federal Agents Take Su...

Bridgeport PD: Federal Agents Take Suspected Murderer Into Custody In Manchester

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, which includes three Bridgeport detectives, found Xavier Rivera, 34, at a local home and arrested him as he was trying to flee, Bridgeport police said. Police didn't state the address.

