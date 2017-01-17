Bridgeport Pair Face Drug Charges In ...

Bridgeport Pair Face Drug Charges In Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Two Bridgeport residents face drug charges in Fairfield after a police officer checked on a suspicious car and found suspected crack cocaine, police said. An officers who noticed the car near Algonquin Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 16 called for the K-9 unit's Maverick to inspect the area and the dog detected the odor of narcotics, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 2 hr Big bubba 9
News Three men charged in thefts from car 13 hr BPT 1
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump 13 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h... 13 hr BPT 1
News At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha... 13 hr BPT 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Jan 14 69citizen69 39
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC