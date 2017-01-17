Bridgeport Pair Face Drug Charges In Fairfield
Two Bridgeport residents face drug charges in Fairfield after a police officer checked on a suspicious car and found suspected crack cocaine, police said. An officers who noticed the car near Algonquin Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 16 called for the K-9 unit's Maverick to inspect the area and the dog detected the odor of narcotics, police said.
