Bridgeport Middle Schoolers Gain Critical Eye Through Peer Docent Program

A Housatonic Museum of Art program helps Bridgeport middle school students get a good start in art, and now, even more students will be able to participate. The Museum's Peer Docent Program introduces Bridgeport middle school students to art and art history, teaching them to look at art critically and guiding classmates during tours.

