Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 Busted On Heroin Charges
A Bridgeport man was busted for having heroin and cocaine following a routine traffic stop in Shelton Monday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. At around 6:30 p.m., state police from Bethany barracks were conducting speed enforcement in the Route 8 South, Exit 12 area in Shelton, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|6 hr
|USA1992
|10
|Hoydick gets nod for Stratford Chamber post
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|11
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|37
|Bridgeport: New non-profit to unify major housi...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|13 hr
|BPT
|3
|Happy New Year
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC