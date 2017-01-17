Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter When Victim Dies 6 Years Later

A Bridgeport man, who was charged in a 2009 robbery and shooting that left his victim paralyzed, has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to a report from the Connecticut Post. The victim, Dann Rauso of Shelton, had just walked out of a barber shop in Bridgeport when he was confronted by Eric Brown and Tyrone Grant, who demanded money, the Post said.

