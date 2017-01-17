Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter When Victim Dies 6 Years Later
A Bridgeport man, who was charged in a 2009 robbery and shooting that left his victim paralyzed, has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to a report from the Connecticut Post. The victim, Dann Rauso of Shelton, had just walked out of a barber shop in Bridgeport when he was confronted by Eric Brown and Tyrone Grant, who demanded money, the Post said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|4 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Three men charged in thefts from car
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|Jan 14
|69citizen69
|39
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC