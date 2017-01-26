Bridgeport Man Heads To Prison For Di...

Bridgeport Man Heads To Prison For Distributing Deadly Heroin

9 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that led to overdoses last April - and the death of one victim in Monroe, prosecutors said. Erick Delgado, 39, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in federal court in Bridgeport.

