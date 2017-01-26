Bridgeport Man Heads To Prison For Distributing Deadly Heroin
A Bridgeport man was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that led to overdoses last April - and the death of one victim in Monroe, prosecutors said. Erick Delgado, 39, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in federal court in Bridgeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|1 hr
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|1 hr
|Sam
|2
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|12 hr
|BPT
|5
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Uncle Buck's: An Adventurous Afternoon Of Bowli...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Woman accused of driving while on PCP
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Ol Timers Club
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC