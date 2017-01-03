Bridgeport man dead New Year's Day considered first homicide...
City officials say a man who died on New Year's Day after being shot in December is Bridgeport's first homicide victim of 2017. Alexander Davis was shot on Dec. 11 while walking on Brooks Street.
