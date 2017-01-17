Bridgeport Man Charged With Selling H...

Bridgeport Man Charged With Selling Heroin Linked To Stratford OD Death

A 39-year-old Bridgeport man who goes by the street name of "Blade" has been arrested on federal charges of selling the heroin that killed a woman in Stratford last month, authorities said. Ramon L. Killings is accused of selling heroin to the 33-year-old victim's boyfriend in early December, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

