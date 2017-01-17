Bridgeport Man Charged With Selling Heroin Linked To Stratford Death
A 39-year-old Bridgeport man has been charged with selling the heroin that killed a woman in Stratford last month. Ramon L. Killings, who goes by the street name of "Blade," is accused of selling the deadly drug to the 33-year-old victim's boyfriend in early December, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut.
