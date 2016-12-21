Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week

A Bridgeport man is asking for the public's help to find his wife who has been missing for more than a week. Uvaldo Tello says Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was dropped off in front of Dunkin' Donuts, located at 2427 Main St., by her employer on Dec. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since then.

