Bridgeport man allegedly shoplifted energy drinks in Westport

11 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Police arrested Louis Bottone Sept. 21 for allegedly stealing nearly $150 in energy drinks from the Super Stop & Shop at 1790 Post Road East.

