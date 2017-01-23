Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 5 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Perhaps the giant-size dinosaur constructed out of scrap metal and standing guard in the Discovery Interdistrict Magnet School foyer provided inspiration. Maybe middle school students at this school that draws both urban and suburban students just like to drink their milk.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
#1 53 min ago
Fantastic. ..wonderfully creative
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House
|9 hr
|BPT
|2
|Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party
|9 hr
|BPT
|2
|Video shows how birthday party in Bridgeport, C...
|10 hr
|BB Board
|2
|perks roofiess Xan bar, Blues Addyis weed...
|23 hr
|now
|1
|Milford Parent Upset With School Cancellations (Apr '08)
|Sun
|superman casoria
|20
|Letter: Remembering all the good of a circus at...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC