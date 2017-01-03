Bridgeport looks to clean up - Mount ...

Bridgeport looks to clean up - Mount Trashmore'

Sean Richardson, left, and Antonio St. Lorenzo, of Heroes Village, LLC, are planning the construction of a hydroponic greenhouse, retail space, and a community center, at the old Mount Trashmore site on Central Avenue in Bridgeport's East End. less Sean Richardson, left, and Antonio St. Lorenzo, of Heroes Village, LLC, are planning the construction of a hydroponic greenhouse, retail space, and a community center, at the old Mount Trashmore site on Central ... more A hydroponic greenhouse, retail space, and community center, is planned for a pair of brownfield sites on Central Avenue and Trowel Street in Bridgeport's East End.

