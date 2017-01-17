Bridgeport Gets 15 Minutes Of Fame In New Amazon Show, 'Sneaky Pete'

A new Amazon drama starring Giovanni Ribisi and Bryan Cranston takes place in and around Bridgeport, though filming took place elsewhere. The 10-show series, created by Cranston and David Shore , follows Marius Josipovic , a released convict who passes himself off as the long-lost grandson of a family that runs a Bridgeport bail-bond shop.

