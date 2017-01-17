Bridgeport Gets 15 Minutes Of Fame In...

Bridgeport Gets 15 Minutes Of Fame In New Amazon Show, 'Sneaky Pete'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Darien Daily Voice

A new Amazon drama starring Giovanni Ribisi and Bryan Cranston takes place in and around Bridgeport, though filming took place elsewhere. The 10-show series, created by Cranston and David Shore , follows Marius Josipovic , a released convict who passes himself off as the long-lost grandson of a family that runs a Bridgeport bail-bond shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 10 hr thegenuinephyllis 10
News Three men charged in thefts from car Tue BPT 1
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Tue BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h... Tue BPT 1
News At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha... Tue BPT 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Jan 14 69citizen69 39
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC