Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours

The Arctic Street Bridge, built in 1934, is in poor condition with "significant distress or deterioration to its primary components," according to a city statement released Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The bridge's replacement will mean the temporary close Arctic Street from Helen Street to Seaview Avenue for about six months starting Monday, Jan. 9. less The Arctic Street Bridge, built in 1934, is in poor condition with "significant distress or deterioration to its primary components," according to a city statement released Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

