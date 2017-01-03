Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
The Arctic Street Bridge, built in 1934, is in poor condition with "significant distress or deterioration to its primary components," according to a city statement released Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The bridge's replacement will mean the temporary close Arctic Street from Helen Street to Seaview Avenue for about six months starting Monday, Jan. 9. less The Arctic Street Bridge, built in 1934, is in poor condition with "significant distress or deterioration to its primary components," according to a city statement released Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|3 hr
|BPT
|5
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|13
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|11
|Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missi...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Hoydick gets nod for Stratford Chamber post
|18 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC