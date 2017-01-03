Bridge Repair Will Mean Six-Month Str...

Bridge Repair Will Mean Six-Month Street Closure In Bridgeport

13 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A project to replace the deteriorating 80-year-old Arctic Street bridge with a new structure will disrupt traffic for six months, the city of Bridgeport announced. The project will temporarily close Arctic Street from Helen Street to Seaview Avenue, beginning Monday, Jan. 9. The bridge carries Arctic Street over Pembroke Lakes.

Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

