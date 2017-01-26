Bravest and Finest Play Charity Game
Bridgeport police officer Pedro Rosa Jr. kisses his son Pedro Rosa III, 2, after his department played against the Fairfield Police Department in the Barnum Festival Bridgeport and Fairfield Police Department and Fire Department Basketball Tournament at the Cardinal Shehan Center in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
