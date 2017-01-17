Boston Ave. lane to close in Bridgeport
A westbound lane on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 the state Department of Transportation has announced. The lane closure will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., starting on Jan. 23. The work is near the former General Electric plant near Old Mill Green.
