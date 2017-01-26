Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants

Dozens of immigrants without legal status joined U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Friday, to say they will resist efforts by the Trump administration to deport lawful residents, many of whom endured harsh conditions and other hardships to join American society. For Eric Cruz Lopez , a 21-year-old UConn student from Bridgeport, it was freezing weather in a walk with his family from Mexico, followed by an initial deportation.

