Band Together To Play Fundraiser For Stratford's Sterling House

A concert to benefit the Sterling House Community Center is expected to feature some of the best musicians in the area, according to event organizers. "Rock the House," a tribute to the rock n' roll of the 1960s and 1970s, is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Downtown Cabaret Theater in Bridgeport, according to Patty Calabrese, special events coordinator for Sterling House.

