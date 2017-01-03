Band Together To Play Fundraiser For ...

Band Together To Play Fundraiser For Stratford's Sterling House

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A concert to benefit the Sterling House Community Center is expected to feature some of the best musicians in the area, according to event organizers. "Rock the House," a tribute to the rock n' roll of the 1960s and 1970s, is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Downtown Cabaret Theater in Bridgeport, according to Patty Calabrese, special events coordinator for Sterling House.

