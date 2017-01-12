Activities, closings for MLK Day
Today is the observance of the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and schools, courts and most government offices are closed. Metro North Railroad is running trains on its Saturday schedule today, with off-peak fares in effect all day.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Sat
|a-citizen
|493
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|Sat
|69citizen69
|39
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|Jan 12
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|Jan 12
|Frosty
|6
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|Jan 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
