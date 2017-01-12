Achievement First Bridgeport Academy Middle School. 529 Noble Avenue Bridgeport, Conn.

Fifth grade student Anthony Montgomery and eighth grade student Anabell Pichardo walk through the halls of the newly renovated Achievement First Bridgeport Academy Middle School in Bridgeport Thursday, May 31, 2012. less Fifth grade student Anthony Montgomery and eighth grade student Anabell Pichardo walk through the halls of the newly renovated Achievement First Bridgeport Academy Middle School in Bridgeport Thursday, May 31, ... more A new sign on the building at 655 Stillman St. in Bridgeport marks Achievement First Bridgeport Academy Friday, August 13, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.