16-Year-Old In Serious Condition After Late-Night Shooting In Bridgeport

A 16-year-old boy was reported in serious condition after being shot in the back late Monday, Bridgeport Police said. The shooting occurred at 9:33 p.m. in front of 177 Denver Ave., when an unknown assailant fired multiple shots at the male victim, police said.

