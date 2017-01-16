16-Year-Old In Serious Condition After Late-Night Shooting In Bridgeport
A 16-year-old boy was reported in serious condition after being shot in the back late Monday, Bridgeport Police said. The shooting occurred at 9:33 p.m. in front of 177 Denver Ave., when an unknown assailant fired multiple shots at the male victim, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|6 min
|thegenuinephyllis
|4
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|Jan 14
|69citizen69
|39
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|Jan 12
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|Jan 12
|Frosty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC