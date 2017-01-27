14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; second suspect still at large
A 14-year-old is accused of carjacking a Chinese food delivery driver near the Milford green, but police say a second suspect got away. According to authorities, the delivery driver was hit over the head on Noble Avenue near Broad Street at around 9:30 Thursday night.
