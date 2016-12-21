Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgeport toy drive
Darien News-Review reports that:
The gifting effort, dubbed a "toy parade" involved a cross-section of city officials and contractors, as well as support from Vazziano's Catering, according to a statement from city communications director Av Harris . "We're getting ready to make some little angels happy today," says an unidentified man in a Santa outfit in the video.
#1 20 hrs ago
Merry Christmas. ..everyone
