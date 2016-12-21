Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa ...

Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgeport toy drive

There are 1 comment on the Darien News-Review story from Yesterday, titled Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgeport toy drive. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

The gifting effort, dubbed a "toy parade" involved a cross-section of city officials and contractors, as well as support from Vazziano's Catering, according to a statement from city communications director Av Harris . "We're getting ready to make some little angels happy today," says an unidentified man in a Santa outfit in the video.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 20 hrs ago
Merry Christmas. ..everyone
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... 20 hr BPT 1
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge Fri BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Fri BPT 1
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Fri BPT 1
superman casoria Fri Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Fri Samuels Furnace Man 4
superman casoria Fri Samuels Furnace Man 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC