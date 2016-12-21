Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sha...

Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throughout Fairfield County

18 hrs ago

The average wait time at Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury declined significantly in November after the agency implemented measures developed in a successful pilot program. The average wait time in Norwalk fell 46 percent in November of 2016 compared to the same month in 2015.

