Victims' names released in fatal, fie...

Victims' names released in fatal, fiery Christmas Eve crash

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

"The driver has been identified as Will Alexander-Armijo , 24, of Bridgeport," Police Capt. Robert Evans said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 5 hr BPT 4
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... 9 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
the real truth about the jews 18 hr LEX LUTHER 1
News Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep... Dec 24 BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Dec 23 BPT 1
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec 23 BPT 1
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Dec 23 Karma 37
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC