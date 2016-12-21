The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's home in Bridgeport,...
There are 7 comments on the News Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's home in Bridgeport,.... In it, News Times reports that:
The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's home in Bridgeport, Conn. are part of her participation in the Connecticut Green Bank and PosiGen initiative towards community-wide energy savings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
"According to the Connecticut Green Bank, not only has BridgeportÂ’s solar installation numbers spiked from 138 last year to 350 this year, but the city is also leading when compared with many of its neighbors."
More folks getting off of the utility rate merry-go-round.
"Young, a Bridgeport resident, started working for PosiGen after the company installed her solar panels in 2015. The number on her first electricity bill after going solar is etched into her brain Â— at $26.35, it was a big drop from her usual $230 bill."
An average of $200 savings a month. If she put the money in the bank at a whopping 0.5% interest or she could save $200 a month on her electric bill, something she will enjoy for a lifetime.
|
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
What if she invested in the stock market? Your problem is you choose situations to support your agenda on every post. We are on to your comments that are always one sided and support your Agenda. Save us from your comments and posts until you can present all the facts in an unbiased way!
|
Since: Feb 16
321
Location hidden
|
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Dear CT Post, pay no attention to this poster ('tell it like it isn't') because he has a hidden agenda. He wants to talk up the stock market, but he did not properly disclose his stock investments. He is as corrupt as they come.
|
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
Solar panels make the house look like a factory. Also the roof is probably ruined & will leak. Good Luck.
|
#5 Wednesday Dec 21
YOU pretty regularly post the same old anti solar sh!t every post yourself. Did YOU have a point? Where in the stock market would she get a $200 a month return on a 30K investment? Say it cost her 30K to install the system on her roof, at a whopping 0.5 to 1% in the bank, is that the best place to put her money? At 1% she's looking at an APR of $300, the 30K on her roof get's an average of $200 a month. Let's see $300 a year or $2400 a year, which one would be better? Did you know that most of the large investment firms really don't want to bother with a portfolio of less than 500K? Of course YOU don't know, you haven't had two nickels to rub together since your girlfriend dumped you and you moved back into your mom's basement.
|
United States
|
#6 Wednesday Dec 21
Guess I touched a nerve there. The Old
Wizard of Solar does not have any Christmas Joy to preach.
|
#7 Wednesday
NO, you're just a waste of a sperm and an egg, that has no real purpose but to troll around and screw it up. Merry Christmas Taasiu. Happy now scrotumfly?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Armed man with child arrested after standoff in...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC