Teen Jazz Band Makes Beautiful Music, Learns Life Lessons In Bridgeport

When the musicians in the up-and-coming Neighborhood Studios Conservatory Jazz Ensemble take the stage, their musical maturity goes way beyond their tender years. The quartet recently entertained diners at Pearl restaurant in Westport with an evening of jazz, performing a variety of classic numbers, including "Afro Blue" by Mongo SantamarA a and a few pieces by Miles Davis.

