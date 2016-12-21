Stratford seeks relief from Bridgepor...

Stratford seeks relief from Bridgeport's magnet tuition hike

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Stratford school board Chairman James Feehan said New Haven attorney Norm Pattis would look into the legality of Bridgeport's magnet tuition charges, and into whether the state Department of Education is on the wrong side of its own magnet rules. "We're going to ask for injunctive relief, because what Bridgeport is doing is causing harm to the Stratford school budget," Feehan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Tue Slim 5
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... Tue Slim 3
News Gas prices jump again Tue Slim 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
News Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep... Dec 24 BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Dec 23 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC