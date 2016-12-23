State Disciplines Six Nurses
There are 1 comment on the The Hartford Courant story from Friday, titled State Disciplines Six Nurses. In it, The Hartford Courant reports that:
The state Board of Examiners for Nursing disciplined six nurses this week, including several cases of nurses who abused drugs or alcohol. On Wednesday, the board revoked the license of Michelle Murphy, a registered nurse from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, for violating an earlier probation by not submitting drug test results to the state Department of Public Health, records show.
Read more at The Hartford Courant.
#1 Friday
Maybe now we know why it takes them so long to respond to the buzzer from a patient in the hospital
