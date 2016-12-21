St. Mary's congregation recreates city of Bethlehem
Father Rolando Torres shows off the wall to wall recreation of the Town of Bethlehem and manger scene at St. Mary Parish Roman Catholic Church on Sherman Street in Bridgeport, Conn. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|5 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|Dec 23
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC