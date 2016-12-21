Splash Car Wash at 625 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, July 22, 2015.
A Bridgeport resident is accusing car-care company Splash Norwalk of forcing him and other employees to work several hours every day without pay. In a class action lawsuit filed Thursday, plaintiff Javier Llantin claims the Greenwich-based company forces employees to clock out during slow times but requires them to stay on site without pay.
