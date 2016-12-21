Snow on Thursday? Not so much

Snow on Thursday? Not so much

Forecasters now say that the storm will deal us only a glancing blow, with no snow at expected south of the Merritt Parkway, and Danbury likely to get an inch or less. The timing of the storm will determine how tricky the driving will be on Thursday morning, but temperatures are expected to remain above freezing along the immediate shoreline.

