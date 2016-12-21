Snow on Thursday? Not so much
Forecasters now say that the storm will deal us only a glancing blow, with no snow at expected south of the Merritt Parkway, and Danbury likely to get an inch or less. The timing of the storm will determine how tricky the driving will be on Thursday morning, but temperatures are expected to remain above freezing along the immediate shoreline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas prices jump again
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|1 hr
|superman casoria
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Tue
|Slim
|5
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Tue
|Slim
|3
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC