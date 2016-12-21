Roving DUI patrols start tonight
Beginning Thursday night and continuing through Monday, state troopers will be conducting roving patrols on the highways to catch drivers who are intoxicated. In the Bridgeport area, state police from the Troop I Bethany barracks will patroling Route 8 in Shelton - an area known for many accidents, several of them fatal crashes.
