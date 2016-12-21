Rescue workers carry on of the injure...

Rescue workers carry on of the injured from the scene of the Friday afternoon collision.

Two Metro-North Railroad trains collided and one derailed at 6:10 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2013 in the vicinity of Commerce Drive along the Fairfield-Bridgeport, Conn. line.

