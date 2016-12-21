Rescue workers carry on of the injured from the scene of the Friday afternoon collision.
Two Metro-North Railroad trains collided and one derailed at 6:10 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2013 in the vicinity of Commerce Drive along the Fairfield-Bridgeport, Conn. line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC