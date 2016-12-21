Rabinowitz files complaint against Pereira
Bridgeport Board of Education member Maria Pereira addresses Mayor Joe Ganim during the board's meeting at City Hall in Bridgeport, Conn. on Monday, December 12, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Armed man with child arrested after standoff in...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC