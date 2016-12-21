Police: Woman drove herself to the ho...

Police: Woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Police officers search the Sunshine Deli corner store shortly after a woman was shot nearby. The shooting, on Union Avenue at Stratford Avenue, left two with non life-treatening injuries, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 16 hr Slim 5
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... 16 hr Slim 3
News Gas prices jump again 16 hr Slim 2
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
News Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep... Dec 24 BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Dec 23 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,952 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC