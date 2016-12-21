Police: Two arrested in multiple smash-and-grab burglaries
The Shelton Police Department announced Tuesday that two men were arrested and charged with four overnight smash and grab burglaries. Roman Nieves, 37, and Keron Nixon, 34, both of Bridgeport, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary and criminal mischief.
