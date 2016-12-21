Police identify teen struck, killed o...

Police identify teen struck, killed on Route 8

14 hrs ago

State police identified the pedestrian struck and killed on Route 8 last week as 14-year-old Michael Shore of Southington. Shore was killed Dec. 22 when he was struck twice by two different vehicles traveling on Route 8 north and south near Exit 27 at about 5:30 p.m., according to state police.

