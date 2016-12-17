Police Bust Pickup Driver With 10K Oxycodone Pills Near I-95 Rest Area

A 30-year-old man from West Haven was busted near a rest area on Interstate 95 with 10,000 Oxycodone pills with a street value of $200,000 on Wednesday afternoon, Connecticut State Police said. State police from Troop G in Bridgeport were conducting patrol checks at 3 p.m. at the southbound rest area in Milford when they saw a man standing outside his pickup truck in the parking lot.

