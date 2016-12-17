Police Bust Pickup Driver With 10K Ox...

Police Bust Pickup Driver With 10K Oxycodone Pills Near I-95 Rest Area

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A 30-year-old man from West Haven was busted near a rest area on Interstate 95 with 10,000 Oxycodone pills with a street value of $200,000 on Wednesday afternoon, Connecticut State Police said. State police from Troop G in Bridgeport were conducting patrol checks at 3 p.m. at the southbound rest area in Milford when they saw a man standing outside his pickup truck in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre... 19 hr Ahab the Arab 42
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... 19 hr Ahab the Arab 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 19 hr Ahab the Arab 6
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 19 hr Ahab the Arab 9
the real truth about the jews 19 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... 19 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Gas prices jump again 19 hr Ahab the Arab 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,382

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC