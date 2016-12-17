Police Bust Pickup Driver With 10K Oxycodone Pills Near I-95 Rest Area
A 30-year-old man from West Haven was busted near a rest area on Interstate 95 with 10,000 Oxycodone pills with a street value of $200,000 on Wednesday afternoon, Connecticut State Police said. State police from Troop G in Bridgeport were conducting patrol checks at 3 p.m. at the southbound rest area in Milford when they saw a man standing outside his pickup truck in the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre...
|19 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|42
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|19 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|19 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|6
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|19 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|19 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|19 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Gas prices jump again
|19 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC