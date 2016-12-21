Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage For Days With No Food
A local restaurant worker was charged with holding a Bridgeport woman and her five children hostage in the basement of his Laurel Avenue home, according to the Connecticut Post. Marlo Macklin, 42, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and five counts of risk of injury to a child and held on $1.5 million bond, according to the Post.
W t f ?
