Police Arrest Two In Prostitution Bus...

Police Arrest Two In Prostitution Bust At Shelton Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

After a hotel manager complained to police about heavy foot traffic in a third floor room, Shelton officers busted two people in the room on prostitution charges, police said. On Monday, Shelton police responded to a Bridgeport Avenue hotel on a complaint of suspicious activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 14 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... 15 hr BPT 1
News State Disciplines Six Nurses 15 hr BPT 1
superman casoria 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
superman casoria 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Armed man with child arrested after standoff in... Thu America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC