Passenger Killed In Fiery One-Car Crash In Bridgeport On Christmas Eve
One person was killed and another injured in a fiery one-car crash late on Christmas Eve on a dead-end street in Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Post. A Nissan Pathfinder slammed into a concrete barrier at the end of Laurel Avenue, off Capitol Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Saturday and caught fire, police told the Post.
