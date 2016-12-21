Paintings by Milford artist Rick Senft at the Stratford Library
Paintings by Milford artist Rick Senft will be on display in the Stratford Library during January and February 2017. It is his third appearance at the library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Armed man with child arrested after standoff in...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC