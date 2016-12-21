Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year

Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 21 hrs ago, titled Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Mayor Joe Ganim sat in his spacious downtown office, nearly 13 months after his historic comeback and just short of two years after publicly apologizing for the crimes that toppled his first administration. In 2003 the then-political star and possible future governor was sentenced to prison for pay-to-play corruption, but never pleaded guilty.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

399

Stratford, CT

#1 5 hrs ago
I am wondering how long before he is back in jail.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy New Year 5 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 5 hr America Gentleman... 10
News Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un... 5 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai... 5 hr America Gentleman... 3
Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre... 5 hr America Gentleman... 43
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 6
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,498,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC